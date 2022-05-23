Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Interface reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interface in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TILE stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.79. Interface has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Interface in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

