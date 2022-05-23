Zacks: Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $1.11 EPS

Analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. International Paper posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $6.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $143,587,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in International Paper by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $47.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

