Zacks: Brokerages Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will post $494.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $481.29 million and the highest is $509.85 million. Itron posted sales of $489.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,849 shares of company stock valued at $736,533 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,171,000 after purchasing an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,578,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $13,588,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

