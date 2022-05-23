Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.73. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 14.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $14.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

