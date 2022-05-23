Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) to announce $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.48. SJW Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.08. 577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,158. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

