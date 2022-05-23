Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.51. Stericycle reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. 402,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

