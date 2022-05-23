Zacks Investment Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF)

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexTech AR Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for NexTech AR Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 million. NexTech AR Solutions had a negative net margin of 143.13% and a negative return on equity of 112.61%.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NexTech AR Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NEXCF opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96. NexTech AR Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of augmented reality (AR) technology. It operates e-Commerce platforms, including vacuumcleanermarket.com, a vacuum cleaner retailer focused on high-end residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances, which is operated through a retail location and online sales channels; infinitepetlife.com, a health food supplement for animals, which is operated through online sales channels; and Trulyfesupplements.com, a health supplement online store.

