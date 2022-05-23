Zacks Investment Research Downgrades a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Sell

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AKA. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE:AKA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 96,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,840. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

