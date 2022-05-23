Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) to Hold

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 490,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.47.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.00% and a negative net margin of 430.10%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 578,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 183,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

