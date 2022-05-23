Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Sell

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

BRLT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

BRLT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 397,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,969 shares of company stock worth $1,369,226.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

