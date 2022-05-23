Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) to Hold

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a novel disease for Alzheimer. The company’s product pipeline consist ACU193. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.35.

NASDAQ ABOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 184,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABOS. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $145,194,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 721,651 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,599,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 666,058 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $23,467,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

