Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) to Buy

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

NYSE ASGN traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.49. 13,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.13 and its 200-day moving average is $116.27. ASGN has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

