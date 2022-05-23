Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $335.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $400.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.71.

ZBRA opened at $325.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.68 and its 200-day moving average is $477.72. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $309.00 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

