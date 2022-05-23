Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $225.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $78.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $73.42 and a twelve month high of $147.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $423,655,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $151,111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $143,604,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $142,930,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ziff Davis (Get Rating)
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
