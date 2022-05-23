Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.95.

NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.92. 989,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,559. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,856 shares of company stock worth $805,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,054,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3,170.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 356,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 345,126 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,445.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 233,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

