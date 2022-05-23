ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $11.24 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson expects that the company will earn $11.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $42.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.16 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $91.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.65 by $1.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 141.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

