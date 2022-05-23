ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $992.90 million.
Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.79. 382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.83. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.
ZIMV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ZimVie in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company.
About ZimVie (Get Rating)
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
