Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.16. Zoetis posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $341,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 49.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 40.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 29.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $162.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.59. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $156.67 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

