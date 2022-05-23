Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

ZM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,564,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at $651,822.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

