Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.90-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lowered Zoom Video Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $182.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.58.

ZM traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.33. 10,564,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.39. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $801,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,534 shares of company stock worth $6,270,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

