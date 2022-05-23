Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.66.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average is $257.12.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

