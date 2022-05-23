Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZUMZ. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,125 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $31.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $614.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

