$0.02 EPS Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Powell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,822 shares of company stock worth $479,354 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSW traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 407,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $821.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.19. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

