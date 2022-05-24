-$0.08 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.08). Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SQNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE SQNS opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.90. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sequans Communications by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.