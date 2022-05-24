$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.20. Primo Water reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRMW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In other Primo Water news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at $13,039,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 50.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 101,764 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 384,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 138.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.85. 9,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,643. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.