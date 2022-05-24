$0.18 EPS Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Dynatrace posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,223.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $109,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,968 shares of company stock valued at $673,878. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dynatrace by 48.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.01, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.60. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.