-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $84.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million.

HALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 23,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,766. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

