$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 141.02% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

About Gladstone Investment (Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.