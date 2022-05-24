-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 417.41% and a negative return on equity of 37.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PROF. Cowen lowered their target price on Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PROF traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,610. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

