$0.41 EPS Expected for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Alpine Income Property Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

PINE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

PINE traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,774. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.00%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 872,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,764 shares of company stock valued at $656,058. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

