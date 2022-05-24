-$0.51 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($1.02). Prothena reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 187.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prothena.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.37. Prothena has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 1,062,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,584,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $175,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Prothena by 938.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

