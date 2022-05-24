$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. STORE Capital reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STORE Capital.
STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
STORE Capital stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. 2,784,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,380. STORE Capital has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About STORE Capital (Get Rating)
STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.
