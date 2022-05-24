$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. LendingTree posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $3.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $7.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $765.32 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.60. LendingTree has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $228.81.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,114,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,215,000 after purchasing an additional 815,531 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,992,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

