$0.57 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.91. 13,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,441. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

