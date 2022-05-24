$0.63 EPS Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCBGet Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of PCB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Janice Chung bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee bought 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $65,591.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 96.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $251,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 39.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.02. 122,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $284.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.90%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

