$0.70 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

SP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SP opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

