$0.70 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) to announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.68. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SP Plus.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,434,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SP opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.
About SP Plus (Get Rating)
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
