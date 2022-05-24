$0.79 EPS Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.92. Incyte posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Incyte will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $76.91 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 218,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after purchasing an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

