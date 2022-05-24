$0.80 EPS Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.75. Chart Industries reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.53.

Shares of GTLS traded down $6.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.11. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $124,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

