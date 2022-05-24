-$0.80 EPS Expected for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.43.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 22,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $1,174,176.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 7,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $387,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,106,453 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

