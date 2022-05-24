$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,447,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,787,000 after buying an additional 1,671,258 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $65,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 3,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,688. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.45%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

