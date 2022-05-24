$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

REG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,267. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $78.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.93%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 103.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

