-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.96) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.07). uniQure posted earnings of $8.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.55) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.05.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $68,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock valued at $333,630 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,965,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,838,000 after purchasing an additional 655,732 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 541,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth about $9,810,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

