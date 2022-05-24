-$0.99 EPS Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.02). DermTech posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 37.83% and a negative net margin of 716.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,627.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,071,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,283,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 184,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in DermTech by 4,558.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 624,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 610,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 761,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. DermTech has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $48.32.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

