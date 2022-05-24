$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) to post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $972.71 million. Zillow Group reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

Zillow Group stock opened at $40.92 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,358.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,856 shares of company stock valued at $805,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

