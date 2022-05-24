$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. GoDaddy reported sales of $931.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.70.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,125. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133,817 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

