$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.10. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.85. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 3.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $36.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

