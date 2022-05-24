$1.12 EPS Expected for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota bought 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,317. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,868. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $70.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its 200-day moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.