$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) will report $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Globant reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Globant.
Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.41 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 7.77%. Globant’s revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.
Shares of Globant stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.11. Globant has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $354.62.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after buying an additional 643,022 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $147,279,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Globant by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
