$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $978.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $68.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

