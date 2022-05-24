-$1.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Arcellx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.86). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcellx will report full year earnings of ($6.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.42) to ($6.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.71) to ($2.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcellx.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.92).

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLX shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,842. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.96. Arcellx has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $19.92.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

